Global BBQ Grills Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of BBQ Grills will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global BBQ Grills market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 3613.7 million in 2020. Over the next five years the BBQ Grills market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3955 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the BBQ Grills, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the BBQ Grills market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by BBQ Grills companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global BBQ Grills Includes:

Weber

Coleman

Landmann

George Foreman

Middleby

Masterbuilt Grills

Traeger

Char-Broil

Kenmore

Napoleon

KitchenAid

Onward Manufacturing Company

Broilmaster

Blackstone

Subzero Wolf

Fire Magic

Bull

Kaoweijia

E-Rover

Char-Griller

BRS

MHP

Dyna-Glo

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Gas Grills

Charcoal Grills

Griddles

Pellet Grills

Smokers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial

Residential

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

