Global PET Strapping Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the PET Strapping analysis, which studies the PET Strapping industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “PET Strapping Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global PET Strapping by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global PET Strapping.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of PET Strapping will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global PET Strapping market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 662.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the PET Strapping market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 760.8 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the PET Strapping, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the PET Strapping market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by PET Strapping companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global PET Strapping Includes:

Signode

Cordstrap

M.J.Maillis Group

FROMM Group

STEK

Samuel Strapping

Mosca

Polychem

Teufelberger

Polivektris

Hiroyuki Industries

Yongsun

Strapack

Cyklop

Yuandong

EMBALCER

Baole

Patel Strap Manufacturing

Tianli

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Embossed PET Strapping

Smooth PET Strapping

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Textile Industry

Other Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

