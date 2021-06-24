Global Cored Wire Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Cored Wire analysis, which studies the Cored Wire industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Cored Wire Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Cored Wire by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Cored Wire.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Cored Wire will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Cored Wire market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 320.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Cored Wire market will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 341.3 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cored Wire, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cored Wire market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cored Wire companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Cored Wire Includes:
Sarthak Metals
Anyang Chunyang
Anyang Tiefa
Anyang Wanhua
Henan Xibao
Harbin KeDeWei
Anyang Changxin Special Alloy
Wuxi Novel Special Metal
TUF Group
FSM
OFZ, a. s.
McKeown
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Calcium Silicide Cored Wire (CaSi)
Calcium Solid Cored Wire (Ca)
Pure Carbon Cored Wire (C)
Ferro Calcium Cored Wire (CaFe)
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Steelmaking
Iron Casting
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
