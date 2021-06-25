Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Sodium Fluorosilicate analysis, which studies the Sodium Fluorosilicate industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Sodium Fluorosilicate Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Sodium Fluorosilicate by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Sodium Fluorosilicate.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Sodium Fluorosilicate will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Sodium Fluorosilicate market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 110.5 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Sodium Fluorosilicate market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 132.1 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sodium Fluorosilicate, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sodium Fluorosilicate market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sodium Fluorosilicate companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Includes:

KC Industries

Prayon SA

Derivados delFlúor（DDF）

Kailin

Fluorine Industry Environmental

DFD Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Sinochem Yunlong

Xinfudi Keji

Hubei Yihua Chemical

Heqi

HML

Fengyuan Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

97%-99% Purity

≥99% Purity

Others Purity

The segment of 97%-99% purity holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 52%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Enamel Industry

Glass Industry

Cement Additives

Refractory Material

Fluoride Chemical

Others

The enamel industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 23% of the market share.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

