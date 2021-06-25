Global Structural Bolts Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Structural Bolts analysis, which studies the Structural Bolts industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Structural Bolts will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Structural Bolts market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 725.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Structural Bolts market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 885.1 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Structural Bolts, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Structural Bolts market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Structural Bolts companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Structural Bolts Includes:

Fontana Gruppo

KAMAX

Infasco

Nucor Fastener

Wurth Group

Stanley

LISI Group

Cooper & Turner

Lejeune Bolt

Gem-Year

Araymond

Tianbao Fastener

Arconic (Alcoa)

CISER

Marmon

Atlantic Bolt

Sundram Fasteners

Karamtara

All-Pro Fasteners

TR Fastenings

SBM

Portland Bolt

Market Segment by Type, covers:

A325

A490

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Construction

Shipbuilding

Power Plants

Transportation

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

