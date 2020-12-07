Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market to Witness Substantial Growth through 2026 | In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Regional Analysis and Forecast

DBMR published a new research publication on “Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Insights, to 2026″ with 350+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. This report provides key analysis on the market status of the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) companies with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global recovered carbon black (rCB) market are Pyrolyx; Black Bear Carbon B.V.; Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB; Radhe Group of Energy; Klean Industries Inc.; ALPHA RECYCLING FRANCHE COMTE.; Bolder Industries; Dron Industries; DVA Renewable Energy JSC.; ENRESTEC; SR2O Holdings, LLC; The Growing Group; Carbon Recovery GmbH among others.

Global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 943.65 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demands for environmentally sustainable and friendly materials for various different applications.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Outlook:

Recovered carbon black is a byproduct of pyrolysis process carried out on tires. A number of different byproducts are gathered along with carbon black such as oil, gas and steel in varying amounts depending on their quantities in the tires. This standard of carbon black is different in production and features as per the standards used in pyrolysis process as well as the quality of tires.

Market Drivers:

Abundance of end-of-life tyres resulting in greater availability of raw materials for recovered carbon black manufacturing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Fixed prices for these products which are generally low is another factor boosting this market growth

Enhanced levels of usage associated with recovered carbon black for the tire applications; also acts as a market driver

Increasing focus of manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complicated development process making it difficult for manufacturers to attain expertise in the field and provide consistent supply to consumers; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High costs associated with continuous research & development along with large-term capital investment to establish a sustainable production process will hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market

By Type

Primary Carbon Black

Inorganic Ash

By Grade

Commodity

Specialty

By Application

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Inks

By End-Users

Transportation

Industrial

Building & Construction

Printing & Packaging

Others

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

