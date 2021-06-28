Global Metal Roofing Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Metal Roofing analysis, which studies the Metal Roofing industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Metal Roofing Market 2021-2026"

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Metal Roofing will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Metal Roofing market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 16120 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Metal Roofing market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19500 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Metal Roofing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Metal Roofing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Metal Roofing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Metal Roofing Includes:

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

CertainTeed Roofing

Fletcher Building

Headwaters Inc

Nucor Building Systems

Tata Steel Europe

The OmniMax International, Inc

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

McElroy Metal

Safal Group

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Isopan S.p.A.

Firestone Building Products

Drexel Metals Inc.

Bilka

Interlock Roofing

ATAS International

Pruszynski Ltd

Future Roof

Chief Industries

Wella

Jinhu Color Aluminum Group

Reed’s Metals

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

EDCO

Balex Metal Sp

Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company

Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Steel Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Copper Roofing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Non-Residential

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

