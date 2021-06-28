Global Flange Nut Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Flange Nut analysis, which studies the Flange Nut industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Flange Nut Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Flange Nut by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Flange Nut.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Flange Nut will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Flange Nut market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 836.2 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Flange Nut market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 952.9 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Flange Nut, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Flange Nut market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Flange Nut companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Flange Nut Includes:

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

FULLER

Locknut Technology

Ramco Specialties

Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH und Co. KG

Jergens Inc.

Jeng Bright International Corporation

TE-CO

Infasco

KMT Fasteners

RAY FU

Staytite Ltd

K.M Steel India

Jignesh Steel

Youbang

SHANGHAI QIANGYI FASTENER

Dongrenying

Shenzhen Huayuan Precision Products

Kamax

Ruian Weifu Standard Parts

Dongtai Warwick Standard Parts

Xinwangai

Haiyan Brother United Fastener

Wenzhou City Longwan Hongda Fastener

Jiuliang Fastener Manufacturing

Ray Fu/Chen Nan

National Bolt & Nut

3M

Zhejiang Zhenglian Industrial Development

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Flat Flange Nut

Serrated Flange Nut

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Traffic

Electric power

Communication

Manufacturing

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

