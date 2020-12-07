GAme HD) Bills vs. 49ers live stream (12/7): How to watch NFL Week 13 …

In the second MNF game of the night, we have the Buffalo Bills taking on the San Francisco 49ers from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The site of the game was changed due to a mandate against contact sports in Santa Clara County in California.

The Bills are coming into this game winning four of their last five games and sitting at 8-3, leading the AFC East. Josh Allen has thrown for over 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns this season with the help of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off a win over the Rams last week and have improved under Nick Mullens at QB.

This should be a fun one to watch with Josh Allen doing Josh Allen things. Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight!

How to watch Bills at 49ers on Monday Night Football: TV channel, time, live stream information

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots both took care of business in Week 13. Now it is up to the Buffalo Bills to do the same.

Miami, behind a strong defensive effort, put away the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7 to pick up their eighth win of the year. The Dolphins’ offense is still struggling with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and things will get very difficult for the team down the stretch with matchups against the Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders and Bills on the horizon.

New England, meanwhile, put an absolute beatdown on the Los Angeles Chargers, 45-0. Although the Patriots’ win only moved the team to .500 on the season, the Patriots arguably have the most favorable schedule remaining (at Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets). The Patriots’ offense is arguably the most one-dimensional unit in football, but their defense and special teams unit is good enough to carry the team.

Of course, the best course for Buffalo is to simply keep winning their own games. On Monday Night Football, the Bills can show a national audience why they are currently leading the division. The Bills enter the game coming off of a 27-17 win over the Chargers. The bright spot on offense was the run game. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined to average over seven yards on the ground. Quarterback Josh Allen was efficient for the most part in the win, but he lost a fumble, threw a bad interception and made a few other questionable decisions in the win. Allen has stated several times this season that he needs to do a better job protecting the football, but these types of dangerous plays continue to show up weekly.

Buffalo’s defense was the bright spot of the win as the unit rattled Justin Herbert and did a great job of stopping Los Angeles’ run game lead by Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley.

The Bills Mafia can only hope that the defense is returning to form as the unit has played significantly better as of late. According to a press release from the Bills, Buffalo’s defense has combined for 29 sacks and takeaways (19 sacks, 10 takeaways) since Week 7. This is good for second the NFL behind the New Orleans Saints. Buffalo’s sack percentage over that time, 9.9%, is also second in the NFL.

It’s possible that the Bills’ defense gets even better on Monday Night Football. Matt Milano and Tyrel Dodson could both be returning from the injured reserve for the matchup. Milano’s athleticism makes him a coveted asset for Buffalo against the run, in coverage and as a blitzer. Although the linebacker unit is playing its best football of the season, Milano could take the unit to new heights.

The defense will have their hands full with the likes of Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but they can increase their chances of picking up their ninth of the year if they can rattle starting quarterback Nick Mullens. Although Mullens has been pretty accurate as the 49ers’ starter (67.5% completion percentage), but has more interceptions (7) than passing touchdowns (6). If Buffalo can generate the type of pressure we’ve seen in the past few weeks, it’s possible that the Bills could create turnovers on Monday Night Football.

Realistically, the game may come down to which team does a better job of protecting the football.

The Bills Mafia is certainly ready for some prime time football, but are the Bills? We’ll find out later tonight. Here’s everything you need to watch or listen to the game.

When

Monday, December 7 at 8:15 p.m.

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

TV

