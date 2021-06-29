Global Bolts Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Bolts analysis, which studies the Bolts industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Bolts Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Bolts by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Bolts.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Bolts will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Bolts market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 30820 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Bolts market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34840 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bolts, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Bolts market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Bolts companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Bolts Includes:

Fastenal

KAMAX

Arconic (Alcoa)

Acument

Infasco

Dokka Fasteners

Marmon

Gem-Year

Stanley Black & Decker

LISI Group

CISER

Sundram Fasteners

Nucor Fastener

TR Fastenings

Tianbao Fastener

Cooper & Turner

ATF

XINXING FASTENERS

Ganter

Nitto Seiko

Oglaend System

Penn Engineering

AFI Industries

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

