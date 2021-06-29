Global Screw Fasteners Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Screw Fasteners analysis, which studies the Screw Fasteners industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Screw Fasteners Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Screw Fasteners by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Screw Fasteners.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Screw Fasteners will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Screw Fasteners market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 48190 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Screw Fasteners market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 55130 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Screw Fasteners, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Screw Fasteners market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Screw Fasteners companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Screw Fasteners Includes:
Fastenal
KAMAX
Acument Global Technologies
Dokka Fasteners
Arconic (Alcoa)
Gem-Year
Infasco
Marmon
Stanley Black & Decker
Nucor Fastener
CISER
LISI Group
Sundram Fasteners
TR Fastenings
Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing
Cooper & Turner
Ganter
XINXING FASTENERS
ATF
Oglaend System
Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd.
Penn Engineering
Big Bolt Nut
Market Segment by Type, covers:
External Thread Fasteners
Internal Threaded Fasteners
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Automotive
Machinery
Construction
MRO
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
