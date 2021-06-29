Global Meat Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Meat analysis, which studies the Meat industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Meat Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Meat by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Meat.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Meat will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Meat market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 355750 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Meat market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 407020 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Meat, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Meat market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Meat companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Meat Includes:

WH Group

JBS

Tyson Foods

Kraft Heinz

Cargill

ConAgra Foods

BRF SA

OSI Group

Toennies

Charoen Pokphand Group

Hormel Foods

Danish Crown

Nippon Ham

Seaboard Corporation

Itoham Foods

New Hope Group

Jinluo

Cremonini

Yurun Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pork

Beef

Poultry

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

