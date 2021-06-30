Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum analysis, which studies the Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 775.4 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 938 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Includes:

Saint-Gobain

Formglas

Stromberg Architectural

Knauf Group

Owens Corning

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

GRG Technologies

Guangzhou Form New Materials

Shanghai Yinqiao Decoration

Yinhu

Plasterceil Industries

Continental Building Products

CHIYODA UTE

Guangzhou City Ping Mei Building Materials

USG

Guheng Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

GFRG Board

GFRG Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Casino and Entertainment Center

Large Hotel

Large Public Buildings

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

