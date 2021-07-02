Global Pipe Coating Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Pipe Coatings analysis, which studies the Pipe Coatings industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “ Pipe Coating s Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Pipe Coatings by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Pipe Coatings.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Pipe Coating will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Pipe Coating market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 8347 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Pipe Coating market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9743.1 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pipe Coatings, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pipe Coatings market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pipe Coatings companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Pipe Coatings Includes:

Akzonobel

DuPont

BASF SE

LyondellBasell

Arkema

Covestro AG

PPG Industries

Valspar

3M

The Bayou Companies

Axalta Coating Systems

Celanese Corporation

Nippon Paint

Sherwin-Williams

KCC Corporation

Jotun Powder Coatings

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Thermoplastic Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Metal Coatings

Concrete Weight Coatings

Polyurea Coatings

Others

In terms of type, thermoplastic plastics accounted for the highest percentage of revenue, reaching 47.93% in 2019.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil and Gas

Industrial

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Others

According to the application, oil and gas consumption accounts for the highest proportion, over 39%.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

