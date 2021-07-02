Global Recycled Plastics Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Recycled Plastics analysis, which studies the Recycled Plastics industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Recycled Plastics will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Recycled Plastics market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 18850 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Recycled Plastics market will register a -0.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18310 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Recycled Plastics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Recycled Plastics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Recycled Plastics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Recycled Plastics Includes:

Clear Path Recycling

Clean Tech Incorporated

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Envision Plastics Industries

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Greentech

Veolia Polymers

Hahn Plastics

CeDo

PLASgran

APR2 Plast

Luxus

Visy

Ripro Corporation

OOTONE PLASTIC

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Shandong Power Plastic

Intco

Jiangsu Zhongsheng

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Da Fon Environmental Techology

Market Segment by Type, covers:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Packaging

Construction

Textile Fiber / Clothing

Landscaping / Street Furniture

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

