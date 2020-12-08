Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2019 to 2027 | Centrak,IMPINJ,Intelligent Insites,Hewlett Packard

The RTLS for Healthcare market is growing primarily due to rise in the rising number of smartphone & tablet users, partnerships between RTLS players and hospitals, and the presence of supportive government policies. Restraining factor such as privacy & data security issues associated with RTLS is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 1,158.78 Mn by 2027 from US$ 281.06 Mn in 2019 The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Players: Centrak,IMPINJ,Intelligent Insites,Hewlett Packard,Enterprise Development LP (Aruba),Midmark Corporation,Sanitag,Sonitor Technologies,Stanley Healthcare,Teletracking Technologies, Inc.,Zebra technology Cor.

Advancements in technology have always had major impact in the field of medicine. Smartphone is one of the most dynamic and ubiquitous trend in communication and real-time location tracking. Moreover, these devices are primarily used in the RTLS solutions for tracking and monitoring patients, staff, as well as medical equipment. Mobile phones can also be used for communicating through different platforms such as email, performing Internet searches, and various other applications. Smartphones are one of the fastest growing sectors in the technology industry, and its impact in medicine has already been observed significantly. Smartphones aren’t just making it easier in terms of day to day chores; the technology is also streamlining care for both physicians and patients.

Hospitals are making significant investments in smartphone and secure mobile platforms to enable communications between clinicians and between them and patients, according to a new survey. Clinicians will often use both a hardened device and a consumer-grade smartphone to communicate with one another and patients. For example, purpose-built devices can be integrated with in-hospital patient call systems, so nurses are paged when a patient hits the call button, increasing responsiveness.

