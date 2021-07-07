Global Diamond Jewelry Market Research Report 2026 | Chow Tai Fook，Richemont

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Diamond Jewelry analysis, which studies the Diamond Jewelry industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Diamond Jewelry Market 2021-2026"

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Diamond Jewelry will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Diamond Jewelry market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 89360 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Diamond Jewelry market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 94670 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Diamond Jewelry, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Diamond Jewelry market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Diamond Jewelry companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Diamond Jewelry Includes:

Chow Tai Fook

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Zocai

Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Damiani

Stuller

Gitanjali Group

GUCCI

Graff Diamond

Damas International

Buccellati

De Beers

Blue Nile

CHANEL

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Wedding

Festival

Fashion

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

