Global Defoamer Market 2026 Business Growth | Dow Corning，Momentive

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Defoamer will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Defoamer market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 5814 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Defoamer market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6545.9 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Defoamer, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Defoamer market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Defoamer companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Defoamer Includes:

Dow Corning

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Bluestar Silicones

Evonik Industries

Kemira

Elementis Specialties

Air Products

Ashland

BASF

BYK Additives & Instruments

Basildon Chemicals

LEVACO

BRB International

Nanjing SIXIN

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Oil Based Defoamers

Water Based Defoamers

Silicone Based Defoamers

EO/PO Based Defoamers

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pulping & Papermaking

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverages

Water & Waste Water

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others（Lubricants and Agrochemicals）

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

