Microplate Washers Market Set for Rapid Growth

Microplate Washers Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global microplate washers market was valued at ~US$ 500 Mn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2020 to 2030. Microplate washers are laboratory instruments used for multiple applications such as cell-based assay, microsphere-based assays, and ELISA. A dependable washer is quiet, easy to clean, and leaves no residue, thereby preventing contamination and reducing background. Strip washers and full-plate washer are the types available for microplate washers.

The global microplate washers market is expanding, owing to the adoption of integrated systems and automation. The adoption of newer technologies is fueling demand for advanced products. This represents new business development opportunity. Most end users are moving toward laboratory automation systems in order to reduce turnaround time, minimize human errors, enhance the degree of accuracy, and increase overall productivity of laboratory functions. Thus, key players are engaged in offering automated microplate washers. This, in turn, is estimated to offer significant opportunity in the microplate washers market.

North America dominated the global microplate washers market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Strategies adopted by key players, such as product approval & launch and mergers & acquisitions, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced therapeutics, boost the microplate washers market in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for microplate washers. The market in the region is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives in developing countries toward modernization of animal healthcare infrastructure and rise in awareness about advanced therapeutics are key factors that are anticipated to fuel the microplate washers market in Asia Pacific.

Focus on Research & Development to Drive Microplate Washers Market

The increase in R&D activities and expenditure for new products and therapeutics development is expected to drive the microplate washers market. Moreover, increase in pharmaceutical R&D budgets by both governments and private players to support new product and technology development is anticipated to drive the demand for the products. For instance, Molecular Devices, LLC expanded and opened a new Research & Development Center in Austria in 2019. BioTek Instruments, Inc. launched the 800 TS and 50 TS Microplate washer in 2017.

Automated Segment to Dominate Microplate Washer Market

In terms of modality, the global microplate washers market has been classified into automated and manual. The automated segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2019. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Benefits of automated microplate washers, such as flexibility in well plate size, automated rinse in some models to reduce clogging, walk-up usability, and cross wise aspiration to reduce residual volume within each well are projected to drive the segment.

Full-plate Washers to Hold Major Share of Microplate Washers Market

In terms of type, the global microplate washers market has been divided into strip washers and full-plate washer. Full-plate washers dominated the global market in 2019. It is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the adoption of technologically advanced products.

ELISA to be Application Area

In terms of application, the global microplate washers market has been divided into ELISA, vacuum filtration, bead washing, cell-based assay, and others. Increase in use of immunoassay in oncology, owing to increase in prevalence across the globe, is likely augment the segment. Moreover, growing patient awareness about POC testing and a rise in the number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe are key factors that are likely to propel the segment.

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries to Account for Major Share of Microplate Washers Market

In terms of end user, the global microplate washers market has been divided into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries, academics & research institutes, and labs & diagnostic centers. The pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceutical industries segment dominated the market in 2019. The significant rise in outsourcing of research activities by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies boost the segment.

North America to Dominate Microplate Washers Market

In terms of region, the global microplate washers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global microplate washers market in 2019, followed by Europe. North America accounted for a major share of the global microplate washers market in 2019. The presence of key players, adoption of advanced therapeutics, and focus on research & development are key factors that are anticipated to drive the microplate washers market in the region. The microplate washers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The rise in awareness and adoption of integrated systems is projected to drive the microplate washers market in the region. Moreover, a surge in the number of people with various chronic diseases, leading to an increase in diagnostic tests is anticipated to drive the market.

Competition Landscape

The global microplate washers market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global microplate washers market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG, Tecan Trading AG, Molecular Devices, LLC (Danaher), BioTek Instruments, Inc. (Agilent Technologies), CAPP, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Paramedical s.r.l., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, and Biosan.

