Biosimilar Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Opportunities|Allergan plc, BIOCAD, Biocon

The global Biosimilar market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Biosimilar market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Biosimilar market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Biosimilar market, such as , Allergan plc, BIOCAD, Biocon, BioXpress Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, Coherus BioSciences, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Genor BioPharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis, Pfizer They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Biosimilar market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Biosimilar market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Biosimilar market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Biosimilar industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Biosimilar market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Biosimilar market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Biosimilar market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Biosimilar market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Biosimilar Market by Product: , Human Growth Hormones, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Peptides, Erythropoietin, Others

Global Biosimilar Market by Application: , Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Biosimilar market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Biosimilar Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biosimilar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biosimilar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biosimilar market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biosimilar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biosimilar market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Biosimilar Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Biosimilar Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Human Growth Hormones

1.3.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.3.4 Insulin

1.3.5 Peptides

1.3.6 Erythropoietin

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Biosimilar Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Oncology

1.4.3 Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases

1.4.4 Growth Hormone Deficiency

1.4.5 Infectious Diseases

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Biosimilar Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Biosimilar Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Biosimilar Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Biosimilar Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Biosimilar Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Biosimilar Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Biosimilar Industry Trends

2.4.1 Biosimilar Market Trends

2.4.2 Biosimilar Market Drivers

2.4.3 Biosimilar Market Challenges

2.4.4 Biosimilar Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biosimilar Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Biosimilar Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Biosimilar Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biosimilar Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Biosimilar by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Biosimilar Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biosimilar Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biosimilar as of 2019)

3.4 Global Biosimilar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Biosimilar Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biosimilar Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Biosimilar Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Biosimilar Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Biosimilar Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Biosimilar Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biosimilar Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Biosimilar Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Biosimilar Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Biosimilar Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biosimilar Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Biosimilar Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Biosimilar Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biosimilar Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biosimilar Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biosimilar Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Biosimilar Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Biosimilar Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Biosimilar Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Biosimilar Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Biosimilar Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Biosimilar Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Biosimilar Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Biosimilar Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Biosimilar Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biosimilar Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Allergan plc

11.1.1 Allergan plc Corporation Information

11.1.2 Allergan plc Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Allergan plc Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Allergan plc Biosimilar Products and Services

11.1.5 Allergan plc SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Allergan plc Recent Developments

11.2 BIOCAD

11.2.1 BIOCAD Corporation Information

11.2.2 BIOCAD Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 BIOCAD Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BIOCAD Biosimilar Products and Services

11.2.5 BIOCAD SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 BIOCAD Recent Developments

11.3 Biocon

11.3.1 Biocon Corporation Information

11.3.2 Biocon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Biocon Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Biocon Biosimilar Products and Services

11.3.5 Biocon SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Biocon Recent Developments

11.4 BioXpress Therapeutics

11.4.1 BioXpress Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.4.2 BioXpress Therapeutics Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 BioXpress Therapeutics Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BioXpress Therapeutics Biosimilar Products and Services

11.4.5 BioXpress Therapeutics SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 BioXpress Therapeutics Recent Developments

11.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.5.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

11.5.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Biosimilar Products and Services

11.5.5 Boehringer Ingelheim SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Developments

11.6 Celltrion

11.6.1 Celltrion Corporation Information

11.6.2 Celltrion Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Celltrion Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Celltrion Biosimilar Products and Services

11.6.5 Celltrion SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Celltrion Recent Developments

11.7 Coherus BioSciences

11.7.1 Coherus BioSciences Corporation Information

11.7.2 Coherus BioSciences Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Coherus BioSciences Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Coherus BioSciences Biosimilar Products and Services

11.7.5 Coherus BioSciences SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Coherus BioSciences Recent Developments

11.8 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

11.8.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

11.8.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Biosimilar Products and Services

11.8.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Developments

11.9 Genor BioPharma

11.9.1 Genor BioPharma Corporation Information

11.9.2 Genor BioPharma Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Genor BioPharma Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Genor BioPharma Biosimilar Products and Services

11.9.5 Genor BioPharma SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Genor BioPharma Recent Developments

11.10 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

11.10.1 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Corporation Information

11.10.2 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Biosimilar Products and Services

11.10.5 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Recent Developments

11.11 Novartis

11.11.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.11.2 Novartis Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Novartis Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Novartis Biosimilar Products and Services

11.11.5 Novartis SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Novartis Recent Developments

11.12 Pfizer

11.12.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.12.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Pfizer Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Pfizer Biosimilar Products and Services

11.12.5 Pfizer SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Pfizer Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Biosimilar Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Biosimilar Sales Channels

12.2.2 Biosimilar Distributors

12.3 Biosimilar Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Biosimilar Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Biosimilar Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Biosimilar Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

