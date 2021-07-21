Research on Next-Gen Supply Chain Market – Key Data Points Necessary for Effective Strategies | IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, JDA Software, and more | Affluence

“The latest study titled ‘Global Next-Gen Supply Chain Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2027’ published by Affluence Market Report, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global Next-Gen Supply Chain market.”

In this report, a comprehensive analysis of the current global Next-Gen Supply Chain market in terms of demand and supply environment is provided, as well as price trends currently and in the next few years. This report also includes global and regional market size and forecast, major product development trends, and typical downstream segment scenarios, under the context of market drivers and inhibitors analysis. The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, JDA Software, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the Next-Gen Supply Chain market

To Get Premium Quality Sample copy of Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Report with Complete TOC, Figures & Graphs. Connect with us at: https://www.affluencemarketreports.com/industry-analysis/request-sample/1594671/

Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Report Sample includes:

A brief introduction to the research report.

Graphical introduction of the regional analysis.

Top players in the market with their revenue analysis.

Selected illustrations of market insights and trends.

Example pages from the report.

Global Next-Gen Supply Chain Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The key market players for the global Next-Gen Supply Chain market are listed below:

IBM

Cisco

Microsoft

Intel

Oracle

Manhattan Associates

JDA Software

SAP

Infor

Epicor Software

Descartes Systems Group

WiseTech Global

Kinaxis

E2Open

Logility

Coupa

Basware

Jaggaer

GEP

BravoSolution

Zycus

PTC

High Jump

IFS

Om Partners

Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Segmented by Types

by Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

Blockchain

Augmented Reality

Robotics & Automation

Cloud Computing

Cyber Security

Other

by Software Solutions

Supply Chain Planning (SCP) System

Transport Management System (TMS)

Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP)

Others

by Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Segmented by Applications

Automotive

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer-Packaged Goods

Food & Beverages

Government

Energy & Utilities

3PL

Contact for Additional Customization at https://www.affluencemarketreports.com/industry-analysis/request-inquiry/1594671/

Along with Next-Gen Supply Chain Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Next-Gen Supply Chain Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Target Audience:

Next-Gen Supply Chain manufacturers/suppliers/distributors.

Market research and consulting firms.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers.

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Next-Gen Supply Chain.

To Get Detailed Information about the Impact of COVID-19 on Next-Gen Supply Chain Market, Connect with us at https://www.affluencemarketreports.com/industry-analysis/covid19-request/1594671/

Key Aspects of Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Report Indicated:

Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Overview Company Profiles: IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Manhattan Associates, JDA Software, SAP, Infor, Epicor Software, Descartes Systems Group, WiseTech Global, Kinaxis, E2Open, Logility, Coupa, Basware, Jaggaer, GEP, BravoSolution, Zycus, PTC, High Jump, IFS, Om Partners Next-Gen Supply Chain Sales by Key Players Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Analysis by Region Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Segment by Type: by Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Augmented Reality, Robotics & Automation, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Other, by Software Solutions, Supply Chain Planning (SCP) System, Transport Management System (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Others, by Services, Managed Services, Professional Services Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Segment by Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer-Packaged Goods, Food & Beverages, Government, Energy & Utilities, 3PL North America by Country, by Type, and by Application Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application South America by Country, by Type, and by Application Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders, and Dealers Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

Get Extra Discount on Next-Gen Supply Chain Market Report, If your Company is Listed in Above Key Players List @ https://www.affluencemarketreports.com/industry-analysis/request-discount/1594671/

About Affluence:

Affluence Market Reports is the next generation of all your research needs with a strong grapple on the worldwide market for industries, organizations, and governments. Our aim is to deliver exemplary reports that meet the definite needs of clients, which offers an adequate business technique, planning, and competitive landscape for new and existing industries that will develop your business needs.

We provide a premium in-depth statistical approach, a 360-degree market view that includes detailed segmentation, key trends, strategic recommendations, growth figures, Cost Analysis, new progress, evolving technologies, and forecasts by authentic agencies.

For More Details Contact Us:

Affluence Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Rohit

Phone Number:

U.S: +1-(424) 256-1722

U.K.: +44 1158 88 1333

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.affluencemarketreports.com

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/