Fabry Disease Market Insights and Market Professional by DelveInsight

Fabry Disease Overview
Fabry disease (FD) is a devastating, progressive, inherited condition caused by lysosomal dysfunction linked to chromosome X and mutations in the GLA gene located in chromosome Xq22.1 which encodes the alpha-galactosidase A (AGA) enzyme.
Regions Covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
Fabry Disease Treatment Market
The primary disease process starts in infancy, or even as early as in the fetal stage of development. In FD, lysosomal storage and cellular dysfunction are believed to trigger a cascade of events including cellular death, compromised energy metabolism, small vessel injury, K(Ca) channel dysfunction in endothelial cells, oxidative stress, impaired autophagosome maturation, tissue ischemia and, importantly, development of irreversible cardiac and renal tissue fibrosis.
Fabry Disease is classified as the Type 1 classic and Type 2 later-onset on the basis of phenotype of the disease. Both sub-types result in renal failure, and/or cardiac disease, and early death. Type 2 later-onset Fabry Disease is more frequent as compared to Type 1 classic Fabry Disease.
Fabry Disease Market Companies
- Genzyme
- Shire/ Takeda
- Amicus Therapeutics
- And many others
As per DelveInsight assessments, the market size of Fabry disease (FD) in the 7MM was found to USD 833.74 Million in 2017, for the study period (2017-2030). Among 7MM, United States accounts for the highest market size of Fabry disease in comparison with EU5 and Japan.
Currently, the therapeutic market size of Fabry disease is mainly accounted by Enzyme Replacement Therapy including (Fabrazyme, Replagal) and Chemical Chaperone Therapy (Migalastat, Amigal) are commonly used interventions. Moreover, symptomatic pain therapy for chronic neuropathic pain including Carbamazepine, Gabapentin, Phenytoin, Pregabalin, Tricyclic antidepressants, Duloxetine, Venlafaxine and for acute pain, the therapies including Intravenous lidocaine, Tramadol, Morphine, Oxycodone, Ibuprofen, Diclofenac) are in extensive use in the US market.
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Fabry Disease, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Fabry Disease epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Fabry Disease are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Fabry Disease market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
