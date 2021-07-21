Fabry Disease Market Insights and Market Professional by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Fabry Disease Market

The Fabry Disease market report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Fabry Disease market

Fabry Disease Overview

Fabry disease (FD) is a devastating, progressive, inherited condition caused by lysosomal dysfunction linked to chromosome X and mutations in the GLA gene located in chromosome Xq22.1 which encodes the alpha-galactosidase A (AGA) enzyme.

Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Fabry Disease Treatment Market

The primary disease process starts in infancy, or even as early as in the fetal stage of development. In FD, lysosomal storage and cellular dysfunction are believed to trigger a cascade of events including cellular death, compromised energy metabolism, small vessel injury, K(Ca) channel dysfunction in endothelial cells, oxidative stress, impaired autophagosome maturation, tissue ischemia and, importantly, development of irreversible cardiac and renal tissue fibrosis.

Fabry Disease Market Disease

Fabry Disease is classified as the Type 1 classic and Type 2 later-onset on the basis of phenotype of the disease. Both sub-types result in renal failure, and/or cardiac disease, and early death. Type 2 later-onset Fabry Disease is more frequent as compared to Type 1 classic Fabry Disease.

Fabry Disease Market Companies

Genzyme

Shire/ Takeda

Amicus Therapeutics

And many others

Fabry Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight assessments, the market size of Fabry disease (FD) in the 7MM was found to USD 833.74 Million in 2017, for the study period (2017-2030). Among 7MM, United States accounts for the highest market size of Fabry disease in comparison with EU5 and Japan.

Fabry Disease Market Drugs

Currently, the therapeutic market size of Fabry disease is mainly accounted by Enzyme Replacement Therapy including (Fabrazyme, Replagal) and Chemical Chaperone Therapy (Migalastat, Amigal) are commonly used interventions. Moreover, symptomatic pain therapy for chronic neuropathic pain including Carbamazepine, Gabapentin, Phenytoin, Pregabalin, Tricyclic antidepressants, Duloxetine, Venlafaxine and for acute pain, the therapies including Intravenous lidocaine, Tramadol, Morphine, Oxycodone, Ibuprofen, Diclofenac) are in extensive use in the US market.

Fabry Disease Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Fabry Disease, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Fabry Disease epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Fabry Disease are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Fabry Disease market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Fabry Disease market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Fabry Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Fabry Disease Fabry Disease Market Overview at a Glance Fabry Disease Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Fabry Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Fabry Disease Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Fabry Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Fabry Disease KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

What will be the Key Questions Answered?

What was the Fabry Disease market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

(%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030? What would be the Fabry Disease total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Fabry Disease market size during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR, the Fabry Disease market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Fabry Disease market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the Fabry Disease market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

