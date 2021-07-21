Sarcopenia Market Insights and Market Professional by DelveInsight

“ Sarcopenia Market ” report has been added to DelveInsight

Sarcopenia Overview

Sarcopenia is a condition that is characterized by loss of muscle mass, muscle strength, and functional muscle impairment with aging. The definition has been through various alterations. However, an enormous recent breakthrough is the inclusion of the condition in the ICD-10 classification of diseases. The physical consequences of this disease put a person at risk for falls, fractures, and hospitalization, thereby affecting the quality of life and death in extreme cases.

Sarcopenia Market Insights

DelveInsight’s ‘Sarcopenia–Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Sarcopenia in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Sarcopenia Market : Regions covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Sarcopenia Market : Key Players

Biophytis

Novartis

And many others

Sarcopenia Market : Drugs

Sarconeos

Bimagrumab

And many others

Sarcopenia Market : Etiology

The etiology of sarcopenia is a constellation of factors involving the aging neuromuscular machinery (motor unit number and efficiency, muscle architecture and orientation, fiber type distribution), reduced anabolic hormone levels, muscle disuse, and inflammation, driven by environmental, genetic and behavioral factors.

Sarcopenia Market : Report

Trials with various agents, including selective androgen receptor modulators and myostatin inhibitors, show promise as future treatment options. Till date, methodological challenges and controversies regarding how best to define the condition, in addition to uncertainty about what outcome measures to consider, have delayed research into possible therapeutic options. To achieve that, increased awareness of sarcopenia is of great importance to begin reaching consensus on diagnosis and to contribute to finding a cure for this condition.

Sarcopenia Market : Insights

Current definitions of sarcopenia are only newly developed and still not entirely accepted. Reported prevalence rates of sarcopenia vary significantly due to differing definitions, tools of diagnosis, and patient populations. Estimates range from 10% in individuals >65 years of age, rising to 30% in men over 80.

Sarcopenia Market : Treatment

Early recognition and intervention is the key to improved outcomes in patients with sarcopenia. Screening patients for impairment in their physical function and activities of daily living (ADLs) should be a routine part of healthcare visits for the elderly.

Sarcopenia Market : Drivers

Better insights into disease intervention

Increase in research initiatives

Need for a cost-effective therapy

Sarcopenia Market : Barriers

Need for screening tools

Implementation of Interventions

Diagnosis associated shortcomings

Sarcopenia Market : Access

Different Agencies are responsible for providing Market Access to therapies. The present therapeutic landscape of sarcopenia has some unresolved issues which are impacting the therapeutic access.

