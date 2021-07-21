Malignant Melanoma Market Size and Share Analysis, Recent Developmental Activities, Key Growth Factors, Leading Companies, Emerging Therapies, and Epidemiology Forecast

As per the American Skin Association, Melanoma is a life-threatening malignant tumor that originates in cells called melanocytes, which are pigment-producing cells. The majority of melanomas are black or brown. However, some Melanomas are skin-colored, pink, red, purple, blue, or white. Melanoma begins on the skin where it is easy to see and treat. However, it can grow into the skin, reaching the blood vessels and lymphatics, and can spread within the body to various organs when it can be fatal. If it is recognized and treated early, the chances of recovery are very good. But if it is not found early, it can grow deeper into the skin and spread to other parts of the body. Once Melanoma spreads beyond the skin to other parts of the body, it becomes hard to treat and can be fatal.

The recent approval of Roche’s doublet of Vemurafenib (BRAF inh) and Cobimetinib (MEK inhibitors) along with the approval of their triplet of Atezoluzimab (PD-L1), Cobimetinib (MEK inhibitors), and Vemurafenib (BRAF inh) has shown very durable response and median progression-free survival (mPFS).

DelveInsight’s “Malignant Melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Malignant Melanoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Malignant Melanoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Malignant Melanoma market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Malignant Melanoma market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Malignant Melanoma Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Malignant Melanoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Malignant Melanoma Market Key Facts

Melanoma of the skin represents 5.6% of all new cancer cases in the U.S., with rate of new cases of melanoma of the skin was 22.7 per 100,000 per year. The death rate was 2.3 per 100,000. These rates are age-adjusted and based on 2013–2017 cases and 2014–2018 deaths.

As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2020, an estimated 6,850 persons died from melanoma in the United States. For melanoma of the skin, death rates are higher among the middle-aged and elderly. More than 65% of the deaths due to Melanoma is between the age group of 55 to 85 years.

Nearly 90% of melanomas are thought to be caused by exposure to UV light and sunlight (Melanoma Research Foundation).

According to the SEER estimates: In 2020, 100,350 new cases of Melanoma are observed. More than half of the new cases occurs in patients with 60+ years of age.

As per National Health Science (NHS), melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK. Around 13,500 new cases of melanoma are diagnosed each year. More than a quarter of skin cancer cases are diagnosed in people under 50, which is unusually early compared to most other types of cancer.

Key Benefits of Malignant Melanoma Market Report

Malignant Melanoma market report provides an in-depth analysis of Malignant Melanoma Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Malignant Melanoma Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the market in the upcoming years.

The report covers Malignant Melanoma market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Malignant Melanoma patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Malignant Melanoma Market

The Malignant Melanoma market size is anticipated to increase during the study period owing to the increase in the research and development programs related to Malignant Melanoma in recent years. The launch of emerging therapies will also stimulate market growth.

The Malignant Melanoma market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Malignant Melanoma market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Malignant Melanoma market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Malignant Melanoma Epidemiology

The Malignant Melanoma epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Malignant Melanoma patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Malignant Melanoma epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Malignant Melanoma Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Malignant Melanoma market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers the Malignant Melanoma market by drug uptake; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The report also covers the Malignant Melanoma Pipeline Development Activities and provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages and the key companies in the Malignant Melanoma market involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses the recent Development such as collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for Malignant Melanoma emerging therapies.

The dynamics of the Malignant Melanoma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world. The launch of several emerging therapies will also drive market growth.

Leading company in the Malignant Melanoma Market includes:

Immutep

Partner Therapeutics

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Oncolys BioPharma

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hemispherx Biopharma

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

And others.

Malignant Melanoma Therapies covered in the report include:

IMO-2125

OBP 301

LN-144

Ampligen

IPI-549 + Nivolumab

Leukine in combination with ipilimumab and nivolumab

And many more.

The pipeline of Melanoma is quite robust with several products available in the developmental stage.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Malignant Melanoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis Malignant Melanoma Market Overview at a Glance Malignant Melanoma Disease Background and Overview Malignant Melanoma Patient Journey Malignant Melanoma Epidemiology and Patient Population Malignant Melanoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Malignant Melanoma Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Malignant Melanoma Treatment Malignant Melanoma Marketed Products Malignant Melanoma Emerging Therapies Malignant Melanoma Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Malignant Melanoma Market Outlook (7 major markets) Malignant Melanoma Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Malignant Melanoma Market. Malignant Melanoma Market Drivers Malignant Melanoma Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

