Scope of Commercial Drones Industry 2021-2026: Market Analysis with Trends and Opportunities | Parrot SA, Amazon Prime Air, SenseFly, Intel Corporation, PrecisionHawk, Bae Systems, and more | Affluence

“The latest study titled ‘Global Commercial Drones Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2027’ published by Affluence Market Report, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global Commercial Drones market.”

In this report, a comprehensive analysis of the current global Commercial Drones market in terms of demand and supply environment is provided, as well as price trends currently and in the next few years. This report also includes global and regional market size and forecast, major product development trends, and typical downstream segment scenarios, under the context of market drivers and inhibitors analysis. The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like Parrot SA, Amazon Prime Air, SenseFly, Intel Corporation, PrecisionHawk, Bae Systems, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the Commercial Drones market

Global Commercial Drones Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The key market players for the global Commercial Drones market are listed below:

Parrot SA

Amazon Prime Air

SenseFly

Intel Corporation

PrecisionHawk

Yuneec International Co. Ltd

Bae Systems

DroneDeploy

AeroVironment

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems

SZ DJI Technology

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Airware

Ehang Inc

Yuneec International

Parrot

3D Robotics

Hoverfly Technologies

Airobotics

Aeryon Labs

Insitu Inc

Commercial Drones Market Segmented by Types

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Commercial Drones Market Segmented by Applications

Field Mapping

Variable Rate Application

Crop Scouting

Along with Commercial Drones Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Commercial Drones Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Target Audience:

Commercial Drones manufacturers/suppliers/distributors.

Market research and consulting firms.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers.

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Commercial Drones.

Key Aspects of Commercial Drones Market Report Indicated:

