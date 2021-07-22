Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Insights and Market Professional by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has added a new research study on Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Report with detailed information on the overview, market insights, drugs industry, treatment, growth, size, share, trends, during the forecast period of 2017 to 2030
Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Overview
Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) is a medical condition that occurs when the body does not produce enough growth hormone. It stimulates the release of another hormone called insulin-like growth factor 1, which is produced mainly by the liver. Together, these hormones produce growth in childhood and, in adult life, have widespread metabolic effects throughout the body.
Regions Covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
List of companies involved in the report
- Novo Nordisk
- Ascendis Pharma
- And many others
Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Symptoms
The symptomology can be discussed under neuropsychiatric-cognitive, cardiac, metabolic, muscular, and bone symptoms, such as:
- Changes in memory, processing speed and attention
- Lack of well-being
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Social isolation
- Fatigue
- Lack of strength
- Fibromyalgia syndrome
Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment
Most cases of adult onset growth hormone deficiency result from damage to the pituitary gland caused by the development of a pituitary tumour or by treatment for this using surgery and/or radiotherapy. Pituitary damage can also result from radiotherapy to the brain for other tumours close to the pituitary gland or for leukaemia, from severe head injury, autoimmune disease or from interference with the blood supply to the pituitary gland (as for example in Sheehan’s syndrome or pituitary apoplexy).
Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Categories
Adults with GHD fall into two categories which include: childhood onset (GHD began during childhood and has continued) and Adult onset (GHD developed after reaching adulthood). GHD in adults is associated with premature mortality, increased adiposity or fat mass, as well as psychiatric-cognitive, cardiovascular, muscular, metabolic and skeletal abnormalities.
Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Causes
AGHD causes low bone turnover osteoporosis with high risk of vertebral and nonvertebral fractures, and the low bone mass. GH replacement reverses this situation rapidly, resulting in increases in markers of bone formation (e.g. osteocalcin and bone-specific alkaline phosphatase) and bone resorption (e.g. urine deoxypyridinoline).
Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment Market
Currently, therapeutic treatment of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency is provided in the form of Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rhGH). It is available as subcutaneous injection and the starting dose of GH depends on the age and clinical condition of the patient. For patients with adherence issues, a less frequent dose regimen such as alternate days or 3 times per week using the same total weekly dosage can be used.
Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Insights
GH DEFICIENCY (GHD) in adults is now well defined both clinically and biochemically. With the advent of recombinant technology there is now a virtually unlimited, safe supply of recombinant human GH for treatment of children and adults with GHD. The major concerns regarding the safety of long-term GH replacement are those of effects on the cardiovascular system (increased left ventricular hypertrophy and possible increased insulin resistance, which offsets improvements in central adiposity), the possibility of an increase in malignant tumors, and the recurrence of pituitary tumors.
Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Emerging Therapy Assessment
Ongoing Industrial clinical trials are investigating very few therapies for Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency treatment. The dynamics of the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world & the launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020-2030.
Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Report Scope
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market
