Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Insights and Market Professional by DelveInsight

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Overview

Adult-Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) is a medical condition that occurs when the body does not produce enough growth hormone. It stimulates the release of another hormone called insulin-like growth factor 1, which is produced mainly by the liver. Together, these hormones produce growth in childhood and, in adult life, have widespread metabolic effects throughout the body.

Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Symptoms

The symptomology can be discussed under neuropsychiatric-cognitive, cardiac, metabolic, muscular, and bone symptoms, such as:

Changes in memory, processing speed and attention

Lack of well-being

Depression

Anxiety

Social isolation

Fatigue

Lack of strength

Fibromyalgia syndrome

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment

Most cases of adult onset growth hormone deficiency result from damage to the pituitary gland caused by the development of a pituitary tumour or by treatment for this using surgery and/or radiotherapy. Pituitary damage can also result from radiotherapy to the brain for other tumours close to the pituitary gland or for leukaemia, from severe head injury, autoimmune disease or from interference with the blood supply to the pituitary gland (as for example in Sheehan’s syndrome or pituitary apoplexy).

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Categories

Adults with GHD fall into two categories which include: childhood onset (GHD began during childhood and has continued) and Adult onset (GHD developed after reaching adulthood). GHD in adults is associated with premature mortality, increased adiposity or fat mass, as well as psychiatric-cognitive, cardiovascular, muscular, metabolic and skeletal abnormalities.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Causes

AGHD causes low bone turnover osteoporosis with high risk of vertebral and nonvertebral fractures, and the low bone mass. GH replacement reverses this situation rapidly, resulting in increases in markers of bone formation (e.g. osteocalcin and bone-specific alkaline phosphatase) and bone resorption (e.g. urine deoxypyridinoline).

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment Market

Currently, therapeutic treatment of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency is provided in the form of Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rhGH). It is available as subcutaneous injection and the starting dose of GH depends on the age and clinical condition of the patient. For patients with adherence issues, a less frequent dose regimen such as alternate days or 3 times per week using the same total weekly dosage can be used.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Market Insights

GH DEFICIENCY (GHD) in adults is now well defined both clinically and biochemically. With the advent of recombinant technology there is now a virtually unlimited, safe supply of recombinant human GH for treatment of children and adults with GHD. The major concerns regarding the safety of long-term GH replacement are those of effects on the cardiovascular system (increased left ventricular hypertrophy and possible increased insulin resistance, which offsets improvements in central adiposity), the possibility of an increase in malignant tumors, and the recurrence of pituitary tumors.

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency Emerging Therapy Assessment

Ongoing Industrial clinical trials are investigating very few therapies for Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency treatment. The dynamics of the Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world & the launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

