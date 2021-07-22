Hospitality Industry Market 2021: Comprehensive Research Including Top Companies like Marriott International, Hilton, AccorHotels, Wyndham Hotel Group, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, and more | Affluence

“The latest study titled ‘Global Hospitality Industry Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2027’ published by Affluence Market Report, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global Hospitality Industry market.”

In this report, a comprehensive analysis of the current global Hospitality Industry market in terms of demand and supply environment is provided, as well as price trends currently and in the next few years. This report also includes global and regional market size and forecast, major product development trends, and typical downstream segment scenarios, under the context of market drivers and inhibitors analysis. The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like Marriott International, Hilton, AccorHotels, Wyndham Hotel Group, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the Hospitality Industry market

Global Hospitality Industry Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The key market players for the global Hospitality Industry market are listed below:

Marriott International, Inc.

Hilton

AccorHotels

Wyndham Hotel Group

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Jin Jiang International Hotel Management Co. Ltd.

Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts

Melia Hotels International

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

NH Hotel Group

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

The Cheesecake Factory

Hospitality Industry Market Segmented by Types

Lodging-Accommodation

Food and Beverage

Travel and Tourism

Entertainment Industry

Convention Centres

Hospitality Industry Market Segmented by Applications

Individual

Business

Along with Hospitality Industry Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Hospitality Industry Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Target Audience:

Hospitality Industry manufacturers/suppliers/distributors.

Market research and consulting firms.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers.

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Hospitality Industry.

Key Aspects of Hospitality Industry Market Report Indicated:

