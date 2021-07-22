Key Trends in Virtual Event Platforms Industry: Market Estimation 2021-2026 and Company Profiles: InEvent, Townscript, Cvent, Bevy Labs, Hopin, RainFocus, and more | Affluence

“The latest study titled ‘Global Virtual Event Platforms Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2027’ published by Affluence Market Report, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global Virtual Event Platforms market.”

In this report, a comprehensive analysis of the current global Virtual Event Platforms market in terms of demand and supply environment is provided, as well as price trends currently and in the next few years. This report also includes global and regional market size and forecast, major product development trends, and typical downstream segment scenarios, under the context of market drivers and inhibitors analysis. The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like InEvent, Townscript, Cvent, Bevy Labs, Hopin, RainFocus, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the Virtual Event Platforms market

Global Virtual Event Platforms Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The key market players for the global Virtual Event Platforms market are listed below:

InEvent

Townscript

Cvent

Bevy Labs

Hopin

Influitive

RainFocus

Eventzilla

Socio

Brazen

SpotMe

Accelevents

TOCCA

Whova

Boomset

KitApps

All In The Loop

PheedLoop

6Connex

Airmeet

HexaFair

Intrado Corporation

EventXtra

Eventtia

eZ-XPO

Bizzabo

AIDAIO Software Solutions

Engagez

Azavista

Evenium

vFairs

Run The World

Pathable

ViewStub

SCHED

Remo.co

Virtual Event Platforms Market Segmented by Types

Vitual Conference

Vitual Job Fair

Vitual Exhibition

Virtual Event Platforms Market Segmented by Applications

Government

Retail and eCommerce

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Along with Virtual Event Platforms Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Virtual Event Platforms Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Target Audience:

Virtual Event Platforms manufacturers/suppliers/distributors.

Market research and consulting firms.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers.

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Virtual Event Platforms.

Key Aspects of Virtual Event Platforms Market Report Indicated:

Virtual Event Platforms Market Overview Company Profiles: InEvent, Townscript, Cvent, Bevy Labs, Hopin, Influitive, RainFocus, Eventzilla, Socio, Brazen, SpotMe, Accelevents, TOCCA, Whova, Boomset, KitApps, All In The Loop, PheedLoop, 6Connex, Airmeet, HexaFair, Intrado Corporation, EventXtra, Eventtia, eZ-XPO, Bizzabo, AIDAIO Software Solutions, Engagez, Azavista, Evenium, vFairs, Run The World, Pathable, ViewStub, SCHED, Remo.co Virtual Event Platforms Sales by Key Players Virtual Event Platforms Market Analysis by Region Virtual Event Platforms Market Segment by Type: Vitual Conference, Vitual Job Fair, Vitual Exhibition Virtual Event Platforms Market Segment by Application: Government, Retail and eCommerce, BFSI, Telecom and IT North America by Country, by Type, and by Application Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application South America by Country, by Type, and by Application Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders, and Dealers Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

