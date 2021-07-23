Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2028

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.
COVID-19 scenario:
- The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.
- The companies operating in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.
The major factor that have impacted the growth of the market includes Rapid changes in lifestyle and eating habits in the social system, particularly in emerging nations, have hastened the spread of chronic diseases like cancer and other diseases including cardiovascular disorders and neurological disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), coronary heart disease caused 23,624 deaths in Saudi Arabia, accounting for 24.25% of all deaths. Multiplex assays are in high demand due to the rising prevalence of numerous chronic and acute diseases around the world.
Regional Analysis
Owing to the excessive patient pool suffering from chronic diseases and increased government initiatives for healthcare reform, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the quickest growth rate throughout the projection period. However, market growth in this region is constrained by a lack of capital investment and a lack of understanding of healthcare IT.
The market for chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers is expected to be dominated by the Americas. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the United States has contributed to the market’s rise. As a result, during the projection period, this growing patient pool will boost the market growth.
The global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:
- Mindray
- Fujirebio
- Autobio
- Siemens AG Healthcare
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Tosoh Corporation
- DiaSorin
- Beckman Coulter Inc
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co Ltd
|
Parameters
|
Details
|Market Size (2020)
|$ Billion
|CAGR (2021 to 2028)
|More than 8.1%
|Market Segmentation
|Type, Product, and Application
|Companies profiled
|Mindray, Fujirebio, Autobio, Siemens AG Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Tosoh Corporation, DiaSorin, Beckman Coulter Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co Ltd
|Country Covered
|US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
|Base Year
|2020
|Estimated Year
|2021
|Forecast Years
|2022 to 2028
The global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market is segmented based on Type, Product, and Application. Based on type, the market is segmented as high throughput, medium-throughput, and low throughput. Based on product, the market is segmented as reagents, analyzers, and consumables. Based on application, the market is segmented as oncology & endocrinology, hepatitis, and retroviruses, cardiac markers, infectious disease, bone and mineral disorders, auto-immune diseases, allergy, GI stool testing, drug discovery, and development.
Key Region/ Countries Covered
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)
