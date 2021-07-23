Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2028

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor that have impacted the growth of the market includes Rapid changes in lifestyle and eating habits in the social system, particularly in emerging nations, have hastened the spread of chronic diseases like cancer and other diseases including cardiovascular disorders and neurological disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), coronary heart disease caused 23,624 deaths in Saudi Arabia, accounting for 24.25% of all deaths. Multiplex assays are in high demand due to the rising prevalence of numerous chronic and acute diseases around the world.

Regional Analysis

Owing to the excessive patient pool suffering from chronic diseases and increased government initiatives for healthcare reform, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the quickest growth rate throughout the projection period. However, market growth in this region is constrained by a lack of capital investment and a lack of understanding of healthcare IT.

The market for chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers is expected to be dominated by the Americas. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the United States has contributed to the market’s rise. As a result, during the projection period, this growing patient pool will boost the market growth.

The global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Mindray

Fujirebio

Autobio

Siemens AG Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Tosoh Corporation

DiaSorin

Beckman Coulter Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co Ltd

Parameters Details Market Size (2020) $ Billion CAGR (2021 to 2028) More than 8.1% Market Segmentation Type, Product, and Application Companies profiled Mindray, Fujirebio, Autobio, Siemens AG Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Tosoh Corporation, DiaSorin, Beckman Coulter Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co Ltd Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022 to 2028

The global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market is segmented based on Type, Product, and Application. Based on type, the market is segmented as high throughput, medium-throughput, and low throughput. Based on product, the market is segmented as reagents, analyzers, and consumables. Based on application, the market is segmented as oncology & endocrinology, hepatitis, and retroviruses, cardiac markers, infectious disease, bone and mineral disorders, auto-immune diseases, allergy, GI stool testing, drug discovery, and development.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market

What is the CAGR of the global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

