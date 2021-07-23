Digital PCR Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast till 2028

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Digital PCR Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.65% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Digital PCR market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factor impacting the growth of the market includes increased incidence of infectious and genetic conditions, among others.

Resulting in increased use in the diagnosis of major infectious diseases, the demand for genomic analysis has steadily grown during the last decade. In combination with the demonstrated effectiveness of dPCR tests in the diagnosis and estimation of disease-causing microbes, global growth in the prevalence of targeted diseases will boost clinical diagnostics testing and promote market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global digital polymerase chain reaction market in revenue in 2020, and it is inclined to maintain throughout the forecast period. owing to the region’s well-developed healthcare industry, the existence of prominent molecular diagnostics firms and an increase in the number of patients receiving tailored medicines.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. during the forecast period, as it offers lucrative opportunities for molecular diagnostics players due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities in the region.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global Digital PCR market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

4basebio

Fluidigm Corporation

JN Medsys

Merck

Qiagen

Stilla Technologies

Sysmex Corporation

Combinati Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Parameters Details Market Size (2020) $ Billion CAGR (2021 to 2028) More than 10.65% Market Segmentation Technologies, Product Type, Application and End User Companies profiled Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, 4basebio, Fluidigm Corporation, JN Medsys, Merck KGaA, Qiagen, Stilla Technologies, Sysmex Corporation, Combinati Inc and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022 to 2028

The global Digital PCR Market is segmented based on Technologies, Product Type, Application and End User. Based on Technologies, the market is segmented as Droplet Digital PCR, Chip Based Digital PCR and BEAMing Digital PCR. Based on Product Type, the market is segmented as Digital PCR Systems, Consumables & Reagents, Software & Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented as research, clinical diagnostics, forensic & others and based on the End User, the market is analyzed on pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostic laboratories, universities & other organizations.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Digital PCR Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Digital PCR Market

What is the CAGR of the global Digital PCR Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

