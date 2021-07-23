Medical Device Reprocessing Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2028

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Medical Device Reprocessing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.87% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Medical Device Reprocessing market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factors impacting the growth of the market include low prices of reconstructed medical equipment and an increase in medical waste production must be reduced among others.

The increase needs to reduce medical waste generation. As a regulated medical waste, most single-use medical devices that are not collected to reprocess are produced. The premium for the disposal of regulated Medical Wastes is between 6 and 10 times higher than for solid wastes. Medical device reprocessing helps to eliminate medical wastes and thus drives market growth.

Regional Analysis

The major regional market is in America. The presence of a positive regulatory scenario to enhance the safety and effectiveness of the reprocessed medical device increases the demand for the same. In addition, an increase in chronic disease and a rise in the number of operations contribute mainly to the region’s growth.

Europe’s cost efficiency is increased through reprocessing of medical devices and regulatory pressures to reduce the generation of medical waste.

In Asia Pacific, the regional market is the fastest growing. In most Asian countries, medical devices are commonly used again, especially for injection needles.

The global Medical Device Reprocessing market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Vanguard

Medline ReNewal

Medtronic

SteriPro Canada Inc

Pioneer Medical Devices

Vascular Solutions Inc

HYGIA Health Services Inc

ReNu Medical Inc.

The global Medical Device Reprocessing Market is segmented based on type, product, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as catheters, laparoscopy instruments, biopsy instruments, endoscopy instruments, cables, columns, cutters, others. Based on product type, the market is segmented as reprocessed medical devices, reprocessing support, and based on the application, the market is analyzed on general surgery, cardiology, orthopedic, gastroenterology, urology, others.

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Medical Device Reprocessing Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Medical Device Reprocessing Market

What is the CAGR of the global Medical Device Reprocessing Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

