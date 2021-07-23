Ophthalmic Knives Market Analysis By Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2028

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Ophthalmic Knives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Ophthalmic Knives market have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a decrease in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The major factors impacting the growth of the market include the rising prevalence of ophthalmic diseases including cataracts, keratosis, vitrectomy, glaucoma, and others are boosting the market’s growth. The number of people globally who are blind owing to cataracts is increasing at a rate of about one million every year. Furthermore, glaucoma affects roughly 2% of people over the age of 40 in the United Kingdom. The market for ophthalmic knives is growing driven by the rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders.

Regional Analysis

The market for ophthalmic knives was dominated by North America. The existence of large market participants, a good reimbursement landscape, and rising disposable knife trends are all projected to have a significant impact on regional market dynamics. During the forecast period, the region is expected to maintain its dominance.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global Ophthalmic Knives market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Mani, Inc.

Bausch Health

Diamatrix Ltd

HAI Laboratories, Inc.

Novartis

Sidapharm

Hoya Corporation

Surgical Specialties Corporation

pfm medical

Shah Eye Care Pvt. Ltd.

Parameters Details Market Size (2020) $ Billion CAGR (2021 to 2028) More than 6.98% Market Segmentation Product Type, Vehicle Type, and Application Companies profiled Mani, Inc, Bausch Health, Diamatrix Ltd, HAI Laboratories, Inc, Novartis, Sidapharm, Hoya Corporation, Surgical Specialties Corporation, pfm medical, Shah Eye Care Pvt. Ltd Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022 to 2028

The global Ophthalmic Knives Market is segmented based on product type, vehicle type, and application. based on product type, the market is segmented as straight knives, crescent knives, slit knives, MVR Knives, stab knives, others. Based on utility, the market is segmented as reusable, disposable, and based on application, the market is segmented as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Product Type (Straight Knives, Crescent Knives, Slit Knives, MVR Knives, Stab Knives, Others), By Utility (Reusable, Disposable), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Ophthalmic Knives Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Ophthalmic Knives Market

What is the CAGR of the global Ophthalmic Knives Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

