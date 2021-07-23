Immuno Oncology Assays Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of more than 14%: the industry to witness positive impact due to COVID-19 spread

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Immuno Oncology Assays market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Immuno Oncology Assays market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The rise in cancer disease has increased over the last few years. The increase in cancer disease across the globe has increased the demand for diagnosis and cancer therapy. Cancer has different types and needed different medicines and different markets which have increased the use of the immune-oncology assay market. The increase in cases of cancer has increased the investment in R&D of immune-oncology treatment.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow due to the increase in cases of cancer, low regulatory barriers, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increase in healthcare expenditure. North America holds the highest market share due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine, increase in the adoption of advanced omics technologies for biomarker discovery, and favorable government policies to support the discovery and development of biomarkers.

The global Immuno Oncology Assays market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Illumina, Inc

NanoString Technologies, Inc

Sartorius AG

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc

QIAGEN N.V

Merck Millipore

PerkinElmer, Inc

Parameters Details Market Size (2020) $Bn CAGR (2021 to 2028) More than 14% Market Segmentation Product & Service, Technology, Cancer Indications, Application Companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Illumina, Inc, NanoString Technologies, Inc, Sartorius AG, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc, QIAGEN N.V, Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer, Inc Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022 to 2028

The global Immuno Oncology Assays Market is segmented based on Product & Service, Technology, Cancer Indications, and application. On the basis of product & service, the market is segmented as Consumables, Instruments, Software. Based on the technology, the market is segmented as PCR, NGS, Immunoassay. based on the cancer indication, the market is analyzed across the Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Bladder, Melanoma. And based on the application, the market is analyzed across the Research, Diagnostics

Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market Geographic Coverage:

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Immuno Oncology Assays Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market

What is the CAGR of the global Immuno Oncology Assays Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

