Immunoassay Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of more than 9%: the industry to witness positive impact due to COVID-19 spread

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Immunoassay market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Immunoassay market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The rise in the number of covid cases has increased the demand for the immunoassay market as the diagnosis is the only way to control the spread of disease. The demand for rapid test kit has increased as it is used for surveillance and also to control the spread of the virus. The demand for the rapid test kit has increased across the globe due to mass scale diagnosis of covid.

The reagents & kits hold the largest market share and are expected to grow at the highest due to the high consumption for diagnostic purposes.

The global Immunoassay market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Siemens Healthineer

Quidel

DiaSorin

BioMérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Parameters Details Market Size (2020) $Bn CAGR (2021 to 2028) More than 9% Market Segmentation Product, Technology, Specimen, Application, End-User Companies profiled Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Siemens Healthineer, Quidel, DiaSorin, BioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostic Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022 to 2028

The global Immunoassay Market is segmented based on Product, Technology, Application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as Reagents & Kits, Analyzers. Based on the technology, the market is segmented as ELISA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Radio Immunoassay. based on the specimen, the market is analyzed across the Blood, Saliva, Urine. based on the application, the market is analyzed across Infectious Diseases, Oncology. And based on the end-user, the market is analyzed across the Hospitals & Clinics.

Global Immunoassay Market Geographic Coverage:

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Immunoassay Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Immunoassay Market

What is the CAGR of the global Immunoassay Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

