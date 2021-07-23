Laparoscopic Instruments Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of more than 15%: the industry to witness positive impact due to COVID-19 spread

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Laparoscopic Instruments market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Laparoscopic Instruments market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The laparoscopic instrument demand has major opportunities in emerging economies due to the growth in the health care sector, favorable government policies, rise in healthcare expenditure, increase inpatient population. Apart from these the availability of high-quality surgical treatment at a lower cost has attracted and developed medical tourism.

North America holds the largest market share due to the increase in the geriatric and chronically ill population, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, and advancement in technologies. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to the availability of high-quality treatment at a lower cost than the developed countries. Apart from these, the increase in health expenditure, improvement in health infrastructure, and favorable government policies are boosting market growth.

IMP NOTE: All our reports will be updated considering the impact of the COVID-19 scenario before delivery.

The global Laparoscopic Instruments market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG

Medtronic PLC

Microline Surgical, Inc

Braun Melsungen AG

SCHÖLLY Fiberoptic GmbH

Optomic

Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

Parameters Details Market Size (2020) $Bn CAGR (2021 to 2028) More than 15% Market Segmentation Product, Application, End-User Companies profiled Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG, Medtronic PLC, Microline Surgical, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, SCHÖLLY Fiberoptic GmbH, Optomic, Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022 to 2028

The global Laparoscopic Instruments Market is segmented based on Product, Application, and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as Laparoscope, Insufflator, Suction/Irrigation systems, Access & Energy Devices. Based on the application, the market is segmented as Gynecology, General, Urology, Colorectal, Bariatric, Pediatric. And based on the end-user, the market is analyzed across the Hospital, ASC.

Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Geographic Coverage:

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market

What is the CAGR of the global Laparoscopic Instruments Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

