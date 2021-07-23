Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market to Grow at a CAGR of more than 16% by 2028: COVID Impact & Post COVID Analysis, Business Opportunities, and Strategies

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

The demand for medical devices has increased in the pandemic due to the rise in patients and the unavailability of medical devices in hospitals. The demand for respiratory devices has increased due to the major problem faced by patients in breathing. The pandemic has increased the footfall of patients in hospitals and the rapid increase in cases of covid has increased the demand and production of medical equipment.

The device development and manufacturing services segment is expected to grow at the highest due to the increase in adoption of contract manufacturing services in the medical device industry, growth in the single-use disposable medical devices, and improving manufacturing capabilities.

The global Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Flex, Ltd

Jabil, Inc

TE Connectivity, Ltd

Sanmina Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Celestica International

Plexus Corporation

Benchmark Electronics, Inc

Integer Holdings Corporation

Gerresheimer Ag

Parameters Details Market Size (2020) $Bn CAGR (2021 to 2028) More than 16% Market Segmentation Device Type, Class of Device, Services, Procedure Companies profiled Flex, Ltd, Jabil, Inc, TE Connectivity, Ltd, Sanmina Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Celestica International, Plexus Corporation, Benchmark Electronics, Inc, Integer Holdings Corporation, Gerresheimer Ag Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022 to 2028

The global Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market is segmented based on device type, Class of Device, Services, and procedure. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented as IVD (Equipment, Consumable), Diabetes, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Personal Care, Endoscopy, Dental, Ophthalmology, Devices. Based on the class of device, the market is segmented as Class I, Class II, and Class III. based on the services, the market is analyzed across the Device Development and Manufacturing Services, Quality Management Services, Packaging and Assembly Services, and Other Services. And based on the procedure, the market is analyzed across the Production, Prototyping, Pilot Production, Design for Manufacturing, Process Evaluation, Validation, Project Management, Packaging, and Assembly

Global Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market Geographic Coverage:

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

