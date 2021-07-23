Exclusive Report on Wound Care Market: SWOT Analysis, Key Player, Market Growth, Size, and Forecast till 2028

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Wound Care market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% from 2021 to 2028.

COVID-19 scenario:

The temporary lockdown and restriction have led to supply chain disruption, presenting import and export challenges across different sectors.

The companies operating in the Wound Care market have been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the growth of the market for 2020 and 2021.

North America is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR due to increasing cases of sports injuries, and road accidents. Apart from these, the availability of skilled professionals and development in healthcare infrastructure is expected to grow the market. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to the rapidly increasing medical tourism industry in emerging countries, favorable government policies, and rise in health expenditure.

The application segment is likely to hold the largest market share. The acute wound segment holds the largest revenue share as it comprises surgical & traumatic wounds and burns. The chronic wound care segment is projected to witness the fastest growth due to the increase in cases of chronic diseases like diabetes, and the rising geriatric population across the globe.

The global Wound Care market provides an in-depth analysis of key players which includes:

Smith & Nephew PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Acelity

ConvaTec Group PLC

Ethicon Inc

Baxter International, Inc

Coloplast Corp

Medtronic PLC

The 3M Company

Derma Sciences, Inc

Parameters Details Market Size (2020) $Bn CAGR (2021 to 2028) More than 7% Market Segmentation Application, Product, End-Use Companies profiled Smith & Nephew PLC, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Acelity, ConvaTec Group PLC, Ethicon Inc, Baxter International, Inc, Coloplast Corp, Medtronic PLC, The 3M Company, Derma Sciences, Inc. Country Covered US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Base Year 2020 Estimated Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022 to 2028

The global Wound Care Market is segmented based on application, product, and end-use. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as Chronic, Acute Wounds. Based on the product, the market is segmented as Advanced, Surgical. And based on the end-use, the market is analyzed across the Hospitals, Home Healthcare.

Global Wound Care Market Geographic Coverage:

Key Region/ Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Questioned Answered Through The Report:

The Impact of COVID-19 on the global market

What are the potential opportunities for new entrants in the global market

What is the market Size and Forecast from 2020 to 2028?

Key Players associated with the global Wound Care Market

Value Chain Analysis of Global Wound Care Market

What is the CAGR of the global Wound Care Market from 2021 to 2028

Major Growth Factor, Challenges, Trends, and Opportunities in the global market

Key outcomes of SWOT Analysis

