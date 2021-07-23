Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market to reach $3.17 Bn by 2028: COVID Impact, Trends and Forecast

Evolve business intelligence, today has published a new market research report on “The global Clinical Decision Support Systems market size was valued at $1.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $3.17 billion by 2028 growing at the CAGR of 11.03% from 2021 to 2028”

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the clinical decision support systems market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the clinical decision support systems market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on clinical decision support systems market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in clinical decision support systems market

Analyst View

According to Nisha, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “the clinical decision support systems market is expected to witness positive impact during the recent COVID scenario. Owing to the increasing number of patients visiting hospitals for COVID condition, CDSS is becoming more important than ever.”

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major clinical decision support systems players holding high market share include Cerner, Epic, MEDITECH, WOLTERS KLUWER HEALTH. These players use collaboration and expansion as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

The clinical Decision Support Systems market is analyzed across the below-mentioned different segments:

Product Type

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Application

Advanced CDSS

Conventional CDSS

Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the clinical decision support systems market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Cerner

Epic

MEDITECH

WOLTERS KLUWER HEALTH

Zynx Health

IBM Watson Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Slade Pharmacy

NextGen Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trademap, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the clinical decision support systems market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the clinical decision support systems market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis pertaining to the clinical decision support systems industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment with respect to individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall clinical decision support systems market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the clinical decision support systems market

To profile key players in the clinical decision support systems market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global clinical decision support systems market

