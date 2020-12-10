Employee Benefits in Portugal Report- Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The Portuguese social security system is based on universality; it ensures that the social protection provided by the system is available for everyone. It consists of the Public Social Security System, the Social Action System, and the Supplementary System. The Public Social Security System has three subsystems called Welfare, Solidarity, and Family Support System. Welfare system is a contributory scheme that protects the employed and the self-employed against the risk of losing a regular income due to sickness, maternity, unemployment, disability, death, retirement, and occupational diseases.

The solidarity system is a non-contributory system that guarantees citizenship rights and aims to eliminate poverty. It is primarily meant for agricultural workers who are not covered under the welfare system. In the event of disability and dependency, the provision of financial support to meet family expenditures is made by Family Support System. Social Action System is aimed at protecting the interests of special categories of people such as children, disabled youngsters, and the elderly. Supplementary System is optional and it consists of supplementary group initiative schemes, individual initiative schemes, and the public capitalization scheme, including pension funds financed by the employers, life assurance, and savings plans

– The Portuguese system of social protection which is supervised by the Ministry of Solidarity and Social Security (Ministério da Solidariedade e da Segurança Social, MSSS), is an autonomous organization with respect to legal, administrative and financial matters.

– In Portugal, old age, death, and disability benefits follow a mixed system of financing such as current income financing (pay as you go) and funded system

– These benefits give a prominent degree of employee protection against the risks before and after retirement.

– In Portugal, employers provide voluntary retirement benefits to their employees through voluntary insurance contracts

