Alcopop Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Diageo, Suntory, Bacardi, Pernod Ricard

Alcopops refer to flavored alcoholic beverages with low alcohol content. The growth of the global alcopops market is driven by a rise in global young‐adult demographics, increasing disposable income, and a rise in consumer demand for flavored alcoholic beverages. Moreover, the alcopops market is projected to continue rising over the next five years owing to increasing customer inclination towards low alcoholic content beverages and rising demand from the developing regions.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Diageo PLC (United Kingdom),Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan),Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan),Halewood International Limited (United Kingdom),The Brown-Forman Corporation (United States),Bacardi Limited (United Kingdom),Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. (United States),Pernod Ricard SA (France),Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium),The Miller Brewing Company (United States),United Brands Company, Inc. (United States),Phusion Projects, LLC. (United States),Bass Brewery (United Kingdom)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Distribution Channel (Store-Based (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others), Non-Store-Based), Packaging (Bottles, Cans, Others), Base (Beer, Whiskey, Rum, Vodka, Others)



Market Trends:

Availability of Variety of Flavors in Low Content Alcoholic Beverages

Growing Focus on Alcohol by Volume (AVB)

Market Drivers:

Rising Popularity of the Flavored Alcoholic Beverages among the Millennials

Increasing Customer Inclination towards Low Alcoholic Content Beverages

Market Opportunities:

Rising Demand from the Developing Regions Owing to Changing Lifestyle Standard

Increasing Demand for Online Distribution Platform

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

