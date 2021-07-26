Global Tractors Market is segmented by Horsepower (below 40 HP, 40 HP – 100 HP, and above 100 HP); Drive Type (Two-wheel Drive and Four-wheel Drive/All-wheel Drive); Application (Utility Tractors, Industrial Tractor, Row Crop Tractor, Garden Tractor, Earth Moving Tractors, Others)

“The tractors market was valued at USD 67.51 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 89.75 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2028”

Introduction:

“A tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver a high torque at slow speeds for different purposes, such as hauling a trailer or machinery such as that used in agriculture, mining or construction. They are categorized by number of axles or wheels, with main categories of two-wheel tractors and four-wheel tractors. The classic farm tractor is a simple open vehicle, with two very large driving wheels on an axle below and slightly behind a single seat which has an engine in front of the driver. The larger tractors are typically an articulated, centre-hinged design steered by hydraulic cylinders that move the forward power unit while the trailing unit is not steered separately.”

Drivers and Opportunities:

“High advantages offered by tractors to the farmers such as improved productivity and great accuracy which boost crop production. Due to rising population across the globe, requirement of food has increased drastically. To meet the rising demand, Government of various countries are taking active part in encouraging agricultural activities. The market is also gaining momentum owing to the technological advancements that are revolutionizing the farming and agricultural processes. Hence, it enhances the demand of tractors.”

“Additionally, new range of tractors entering the market are exhibiting higher efficiency in terms of fuel consumption and performance which are creating huge opportunities for automatic tractors. The tractors are also used in mining activities. Rising demand for crude oil has enhanced mining activities across the globe. Thus, rise in mining is also one of the factors boosting the growth of tractors market.”

“In horsepower segment 40 HP-100 HP range dominates the market as they have high demand in agricultural tasks due to their capability to handle additional tasks. They are ideal for use in mid-size farmland, ranging from 2 hectares to less than 10 hectares.”

Competitive Analysis:

“Major manufacturers involved in the manufacturing of tractors are: Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Kubota Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Claas KGaA mbH, New Holland, McCormick Tractor, Escorts Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, among others.”



News Section:

“In June 2021, McCormick has added X2 which is a new compact range boasting an extensive revolution of the engine, which passes from the Yanmar Tier 3 of the previous series to the Kohler Stage V emission engine. The transition to the Stage V emission engine did not require an increase in the height of the bonnet, as one would assume, thanks to the design skills of Argo Tractors in research and development. They have adopted an exhaust gas treatment system at the side of the bonnet.”

Regional Analysis:

• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, India, and Korea)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

• Latin America (Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Argentina)

Asia Pacific held maximum share in the market due to rising demand of tractors in countries, such as China and India. In India, tractors play an important role in increasing the country’s agricultural output. Further, key manufacturers of APAC export large number of tractors every year to many parts of the world. For instance, Deer company exports 30% of its tractors to U.S. that are manufactured in India. Europe will show high growth rate in coming years owing to rising agricultural land in countries like U.K., Denmark, Hungary, Netherlands, and Spain.

