“Vanadium is a chemical element with atomic number 23 and denoted by symbol ‘V’. This metal is hard, silvery-grey in nature. It is rarely found in nature, but can be isolated artificially. Vanadium occurs naturally in about 65 minerals and in fossil fuel deposits. It is either produced from steel smelter slag, from magnetite directly, flue dust of heavy oil or as a by-product of uranium mining. It is widely used to prepare specialty steel alloys such as high-speed tool steels, and some aluminium alloys. Vanadium is thermally insulating and electrically conductive. Vanadium has good resistance to corrosion and is chemically stable against sulfuric and hydrochloric acids.”

“Wide array of applications in various end-use industries is one of the major driving factors for the growth of vanadium market. It is also used as a supplement medicine in the treatment of some chronic diseases like diabetes, heart problems, and for improving athletic performance. Thus, rising prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe due to changing lifestyle, obesity and other factors, it gradually increases the demand of vanadium. It is used to reduce overall weight of the system so it is widely used in the automobile industry as there is huge demand for light-weight vehicles. Furthermore, the rising government schemes towards energy generation and growing demand for the wires and various types of alloys are also expected to push the growth of vanadium market during the forecast period. The vanadium redox battery for energy storage may be an important application in the future.”

“By Grade, FeV80 dominates the market as it has wide use in steel industries due to the maximum vanadium content of 80%. High content increases the yield strength and tensile strength of steel as well as it promotes grain refinement.”

“By End-use, Building & construction segment hold the largest share of more than 25% as vanadium is used in concrete reinforcing bars and structural plates to increase strength and corrosion resistance to alkaline reagents such as sulfuric and hydrochloric acids.”

“Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market and will show high growth rate in following years ae well. This can be attributed because of the major producers’ countries like China, India and Japan. Further, rising construction sector along with automotive, chemical and industrial in this region enhances the demand of vanadium metal. The vanadium market in North America is showing significant growth, while demand for vanadium in Europe is estimated to increase in the next few years. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to account for moderate share of the global vanadium market.”

Manufacturers of Vanadium:

“Atlantic, Treibacher Industrie AG., Tremond Alloys & Metals Corp., Globe Specialty Metals, Inc., Bear Metallurgical Company, EVRAZ Vanadium, and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group.”





News Section:

In May 2020, EVRAZ Vanadium has established a new Research and Development Center located in Group subsidiary East Metals AG, Zug, Switzerland. Its main objective is to support sustainable and diversified usage of vanadium as an alloying element in current and future steel products.

