Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market; By Type (Fatty acid, Fatty alcohol, Glycerine and Others); By Applications (Pharmaceutical & personal care, Food & Beverages, Soaps & Detergents, Polymers and Others); By Region (North America, Europe, Asia- pacific, South America and Middle East) Global Market Share, Forecast Data, In-Depth Analysis, and Detailed Overview, and Forecast, 2016 – 2028.

“Oleochemicals are the chemical compound which are derived from the natural fats and oils. Oleochemicals are produce by chemical processes such as water-based hydrolysis, alcohol-based alcoholysis, hydrogenation etc. and are used as the raw materials and supplemental materials by various industries likes personal care & cosmetics, coatings, adhesives, elastomers and sealants, household and industrial cleaning, lubricants, grease and metalworking, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals etc. The oleochemical in the form of fatty acids are used in soap and detergent, rubber, latex paper, candles, waxes lubricant & grease coating & resin, plastic and production.”



“Oleochemical fatty acid are also used as an alternative of the petroleum-based products like petrochemicals as the price of petrochemical are high as compared to the oleochemical fatty acid which drives the market growth for oleochemical fatty acid market.

Market Drivers of Oleochemical Fatty Acid”

“Oleochemical fatty acid is derived from the natural resources such as oil and fats obtain from plant and animals. This are more price competitive as compared to the petrochemicals as the crude oil has a higher and fluctuating price, due to which manufacturers are seeking for the feasible alternatives solutions. In such case the oleochemical fatty acid come into the picture as an alternative for petrochemical and hence has the higher growth opportunity which led to the rising demand for the oleochemical fatty acid market.”

“The petrochemical is derived from non-renewable resources and hence to reduce the environmental impact people are also shifting toward the green energy solution and as oleochemical fatty acid are derive from renewable resources, they are highly adopted by the users driving the growth of oleochemical fatty acid market in future.”

“The rising industrial growth of food industries, pharmaceutical, household and industrial cleaning industries, etc will also increase demand for oleochemical fatty acid which further derive the growth of oleochemical fatty acid market.”

Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market Segmentation

The repost has segmentate the oleochemical fatty Acid market on the basis of type, application and region.

By Type

Fatty acid

Fatty alcohol

Glycerin

Others

By Applications

Pharmaceutical & personal care

Food & Beverages

Soaps & Detergents

Polymers

Others

By Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East

Key Players

Ashland Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals

BASF Corp.

Kao Oleochemical

Ferro Corp.

Oleochem India Pvt. Ltd.

Acme-Hardesty Company.

Timur Oleochemicals.



News Section

“Ashland increases worldwide prices for all products sold into personal care and household markets”

“Ashland is increasing prices on all products sold into the personal care and household markets by seven to ten percent due to unprecedented increases in raw materials, labor, transportation, logistics and production costs. The increase prices applies worldwide and is effective from July 1, 2021.”

https://investor.ashland.com/static-files/13be1fa9-3d5e-4803-b783-76beb8b7722c "Emery Oleochemicals Develops Bio-based Alternative to Castor-based PVC Lubricants"

“Emery Oleochemicals’ Green Polymer Additives business unit has developed a new combination lubricant suitable for various rigid PVC applications to support and enable the plastics industry to become more independent of castor-based PVC lubricants like 12 Hydroxystearic acid (12-HSA).. LOXIOL® G 19 is a bio-based functional alternative to 12-HSA with very similar processing characteristics in PVC. LOXIOL® G 19 is highly compatible with PVC, reduces stickiness and provides good anti-plate-out properties.”

https://www.emeryoleo.com/news/emery-oleochemicals-develops-bio-based-alternative-castor-based-pvc-lubricants.

