Online Fashion Retail Market; By Type (Clothing and apparel, Shoes , Accessories, bags, Jewellery, luxury and Others); BY Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East) Global Market Share, Forecast Data, In-Depth Analysis, and Detailed Overview, and Forecast, 2016 – 2028. Market Overview

“Online fashion retail is also referred as the digital stores, e-commerce etc. Fashion industry has shown a significant growth in the history and has a high impact in the global market. Fashion industry is constantly evolving, with the change of season, new products are launch and are replaced with the old one and this cycle continues which enhances the sales of products. With the online fashion retail, the people can enjoy using the products manufactured across the geographical boundaries which offer better choices, and also, with the online fashion retail the people have to no longer depend on the physical stores for their requirement and can simply order the latest fashion product at their door step which enhances the market growth of online fashion retail and is expected to grow at the CAGR of approx. 9.5%”
“Covid _19 Impact on the Online Fashion Retail
As the Corona virus has hit the world in the early 2020 and has left the people with great impact. Many business were shut down, people loss their job, pay-cuts etc which lead to the decreasing the spending power of the people. Owing to Covid-19 people has reduce their spending on the unnecessary things like luxury and fashion items which has decrease the overall global revenue of the market. But as the thing are again going back to its places, the market is expected to show the graph upwards with the increasing demand for the”
Online Fashion Retail Market.
Market Drivers Online Fashion Retail
There are various factors which are driving the growth of Online Fashion Retail market, such as
Globalization of business
Digital innovation
Changes in the consumer spending power and pattern
Increasing disposable income of people all across the world
Growing Trends in the fashion industry
Promotional on social media such as Instagram, Facebook etc with partnership with influencers
Increasing awareness about the fashion trends
Increasing online access and smartphone penetration
Sales, discount offers provides by the online fashion Retailer.
Enchantment in the Celebrity influence and more.
Segmentation of the Online Fashion Retail Market
The report has segmented the online fashion retail market on the basis of type and region.
On the basis of Type
Clothing and apparel
Shoes
Accessories and bags
Jewelry and luxury
Others
On the basis of Region
North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, India, and Korea)
The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Argentina)
Key Players
Amazon
Flipkart.com
zara.com
gap.com
victoriassecret.com
ajio.com
nike.com
Nasty Gal
Mango
uniqlo.com
hm.com
shein.com
News Section
“Mango Commences the Works to Enlarge Its Logistics Centre In Lliçà D’amunt With An Investment Of 35 Million Euros”
“The aim of the new facilities is to absorb the growth of its e-commerce logistics, enlarge the dispatches area and support Mango’s new business lines.”
https://press.mango.com/en/mango-commences-the-works-to-enlarge-its-logistics-centre-in-lli%C3%A7a-d-amunt-with-an-investment-of-35-million-euros_120732
