Blood Bags Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blood Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the blood bags market size reached a value of US$ 256 Million in 2020 and expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Blood bags are extensively used for collecting, storing, transferring, and transfusing blood and several components, including plasma, platelets, and cryoprecipitate. They are made up of bio-compatible PVC materials and are usually available in the form of Saline Adenine Glucose Mannitol (SAGM) blood bags, Citrate Phosphate Dextrose Adenine (CPDA), and transfer bags. Furthermore, depending on the transfusion type, blood bags can be classified into single, double, triple, and quadruple blood collection bags.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Blood Bags Market Trends:



The rising number of fatal accidents, along with increasing blood transfusion procedures in the trauma centers, is currently driving the demand for blood bags. Moreover, the growing prevalence of blood-related disorders, such as myeloma, hemophilia, anemia, leukemia, etc., is also augmenting the need for blood transfusion. The increasing demand for blood bags in various invasive surgical procedures in the field of oncology, neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, etc., is further catalyzing the demand for blood bags. Furthermore, the growing awareness towards blood donation and the rising demand for plasma therapy are also strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of several blood donation programs by numerous government bodies and non-profit organizations is expected to further poliferate the market for blood bags in the coming years.

Global Blood Bags Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Advacare Pharma, BL Life Sciences Private Limited, Demophorius Healthcare Ltd, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Grifols S.A., Haemonetics Corporation, HLL Lifecare Limited, Innvol, JMS Co.Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Maco Pharma International GmbH, Mitra Industries Pvt. Ltd., Neomedic Limited, Poly Medicure Ltd., Span Healthcare Private Limited, Suru International Private Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, The Metrix Company Ltd. and Troge Medical GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, application, end user, material and capacity.

Breakup by Product Type:

Single Blood Bag

Double Blood Bag

Triple Blood Bag

Quadruple Blood Bag

Penta Blood Bag

Breakup by Application:

Collection Blood Bag

Transfer Blood Bag

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Blood Banks

Others

Breakup by Material:

Poly Vinyl Chloride Blood Bag

Polyethylene Terephthalate Blood Bag

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

100 ml Blood Bag

150 ml Blood Bag

250 ml Blood Bag

300 ml Blood Bag

350 ml Blood Bag

400 ml Blood Bag

450 ml Blood Bag

500 ml Blood Bag

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Others)

Middle East and Africa: (Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

