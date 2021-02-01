Fingerprint Sensor Market 2021-26 | Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fingerprint Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Share, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the fingerprint sensor market size reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.50 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.64% during 2021-2026.

A fingerprint sensor is a part of the biometric system that is used for scanning an individual’s fingerprints for authentication and authorization purposes. It captures high contrast fingerprint images with the help of the piezoelectric or pyroelectric materials present in the sensors. The images are further converted into digital code and are compared with the existing biometric template stored in the database. Fingerprint scanners are extremely fast, reliable and accurate that allow the users to conveniently access mails, location data, personal contact details and other crucial information. They are also affordable in nature and can be integrated with various smart devices seamlessly. Consequently, they are widely utilized across numerous industry verticals, such as healthcare, defense, consumer electronics and aerospace.

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market:

The market is primarily driven by the growing utilization of single sign-in systems in numerous digital devices, such as smartphones and tablets. These systems utilize fingerprint sensors to assist users to log in to their device with a single touch of the finger, thus eliminating the usage of PIN codes, patterns and passwords. The usage of fingerprint sensors result in minimizing the threats pertaining to hacking, stealing and misusing sensitive data, which is contributing to their widespread utilization. Apart from this, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of cloud computing across numerous industries, along with the increasing incidences of security breach. As a result, fingerprint sensors are widely used to offer secure access control and strengthen the authentication process in several organizations.

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Cogent Inc., Anviz Global Inc., Apple Inc., BIO-Key International Inc., Egis Technology Inc, Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation), Idex Biometrics ASA, M2SYS Technology, Next Biometrics Group ASA, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Sonavation Inc., Synaptics Incorporated and Vkansee Technology Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, technology and application.

Breakup by Type:

Area and Touch Sensors

Swipe Sensors

Breakup by Technology:

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Government and Law Enforcement

Military, Defense and Aerospace

Travel and Immigration

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Smart Homes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

