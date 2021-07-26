“Social Network is a type of network established on the social media. Social media is a computer-based technology which facilitates communications through the building of virtual networks and communities. The various social media network available are Facebook, Instagram, you tube, twitter etc. These social networks can be established via computer, tablet, or smartphone via web-based software or applications.”
“Now a days the trend of social media is highly adopted by the population which will create the demand and opportunities for the social media market in future.”
Market drivers of social media market.
“Social media is use as a medium for the communication with the family, friends and other. But now the social media is also used more than just a communication medium. People are now also using it for the business-related activities or as a source to earn income via social media marketing where it is used as a platform to connect with audience/ customers in order to build brand, sales or to increase the website traffic. Many applications such as LinkedIn also help people to build career opportunities and to create network with the industries leader and other people working in different industries which also drive the number of user and demand for the social network application hence increasing the demand for social network market.”
Innovative invention of software/application
“Companies associated with social network are striving hard to offers innovative application or added features which impress the users and help to increase the number of users. The continue updates are made in the existing application to retain the user. The innovative ideas in the social network application also attract the user which led to the increasing demand of the social media market.”
Segmentation of Social Network Market
The report has segmented the social media market by type, user, purpose and region.
By Type
Facebook
YouTube
WhatsApp
Instagram
Linkedin
Tik-Tok
Telegram
Snapchat
Other
By User
Tennagers
Young/Middle Adult
Older Adult
By Purpose
Personal
Commercial
Bussiness
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East.
Key Players
Ask.fm
Classmates
Facebook Inc.
Flickr
Google+
Instagram
LinkedIn Corporation
Meetup
MeetMe Inc.
Pinterest
Tagged Inc.
Tumblr Inc.
Twitter Inc.
Vine
Vkontakte
News Section
“New Ways to Shop for Products You Love Across Our Apps (Facebook)”
“Facebook has announced new ways to shop across their apps, along with solutions for businesses to personalize shopping with ads, and investments in technologies that will shape the shopping experiences of tomorrow.”
https://about.fb.com/news/2021/06/new-ways-to-shop-for-products-you-love-across-our-apps/
“Pinterest collaborates with American Express on a digital Shop to support small businesses this summer
https://newsroom.pinterest.com/en/pinterestshopamex
