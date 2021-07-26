“Energy retrofits systems is also referred as the energy-efficiency retrofit which help in reducing and upgrading the overall energy consumption. The Retrofitting involves enhancing or replacing lighting fixtures, windows and doors or ventilation systems, or adding insulation where it makes economic sense. Energy Retrofits Systems help to optimized the building’s energy performance and also help to reduces the building’s operational costs. Systems-based retrofit strategies have significant energy-savings potential, providing anywhere from 49% to 82% in additional energy savings compared to component-only upgrades Investing in energy retrofits systems has various advantages such as it increases the energy efficiency of building and reduces the energy costs, It also help to reduce the maintenance requirements and create a more pleasant interior environment and increases the productivity of building. Energy retrofits systems also help to decreases the emission of greenhouses gases and for occupants, increase the value and productivity of your building.”

“There are various ways of retrofit buildings for energy efficiency such as upgrade the lighting light, upgrade the HVAC, implement a waste strategy, elevator controls and more.”

Market Drivers

Governmental initiatives and Guidelines

“Energy consumption has become the major concern factor in world. The increasing population, industrial growth etc demands for the more and more energy consumption, whereas the limited sources of energy and the environment impact is the other major topic of concern. In such situation the energy conservation become more important and thus government all across the world are taking initiatives and defining the guidelines for the wise usages of energy, promoting the deployment of energy efficient method. For instance, U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) developed the Advanced Energy Retrofit Guides (AERGs) to provide specific methodologies, information, and guidance to help energy managers and other stakeholders plan and execute energy efficiency improvements. The Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, introduced in 2002 and revised in 2010, is the key instrument to increase the energy performance of buildings across the European Union and has derive Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) as an integral part of the EPBD which is an important instrument that should contribute to enhance the energy performance of buildings. Thus, the government initiatives is boosting the growth of the energy retrofits systems market.”

Segmentation of the Energy Retrofits Systems Market.

The report has segmented the energy retrofits systems market on the basis of type of retrofit, application and region.

By Type

Deep retrofits

Minor retrofits

Major retrofits

By Application

Commercial and Institutional Buildings

K-12 Schools

Hospitals

Non-Food Retail Stores

Hotels and Motels

Supermarkets

Food Stores

Others

By Region

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, ASEAN, India, and Korea)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Argentina)

Key Players

Eaton Corp

AECOM Energy

Clark Energy Group, LLC.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

Cofely/GDF Suez

ConEdison Solutions

Ameresco, Inc.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

Daikin Industries

E.ON Energy Services

Siemens Building Technologies

Energy Retrofit Co.



News Section

“Eaton acquires a 50 percent stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric’s busway business”

“Eaton has acquired 50 percent stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric’s busway business, which manufactures and markets busway products in China. This Agreement expands Eaton’s power distribution portfolio in the Asia-Pacific market.”

https://www.eaton.com/us/en-us/company/news-insights/news-releases/2021/eaton-acquires-a-50-percent-stake-in-jiangsu-yineng-electric-s-b.html “Ameresco Partners with Nyack Public School District to Improve Environmental Stewardship and Operational Efficiency”

“Ameresco, Inc has been selected for Phase II renovations with Nyack Public School District. The contract is an 18-year energy savings agreement (ESA), which guarantees a minimum level of energy cost savings to Nyack Public School District over the full term of the contract.”

https://www.ameresco.com/ameresco-partners-with-nyack-public-school-district-to-improve-environmental-stewardship-and-operational-efficiency/

