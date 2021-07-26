Global Workplace Transformation Services Market is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global workplace transformation services market for value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

“Global Workplace Transformation Services Market and Response Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028”

“The advancement in mobile technologies, increase in Return on Investment (ROI), and changing workforce demographics are the driving forces of the digital workplace transformation services market. By enabling a connected and smart enterprise, the organizations ensure open environment in which shared knowledge and data is always accessible at one instance, helping to increase business agility and velocity. Workforce satisfaction being the core of organizational strategies employers across industry verticals are adopting comprehensive workplace transformation services that enable mobility, virtualization, and collaboration, consequently increasing employee satisfaction and productivity. Trends such as BYOD, which support workforce transformation, are gaining traction in the mature markets of Workplace Transformation Market such as North America and Europe and are being adopted in the growing economies.”

“Enterprises are increasingly shifting towards cloud services such as Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Backend as a Service (BaaS) to support their business needs. When mobility is being widely used as a part of procuring cloud services, the complexity of managing a business is elevated dramatically, as any employee with a smartphone can procure any type of cloud service. Using cloud services, organizations are able to provide instant access to business-critical data and enterprise applications on a variety of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, while maintaining security constraints.”

“The rising trend of connected workplaces is the major factor driving the market. Collaboration services have become the face of automated and connected workplaces and provide an end-user defined atmosphere, where a user can gain access to workplace from anywhere and connect with other employees from any device. Such a collaborative workplace would offer platforms for idea generation, gamification, and crowdsourcing, all of which lead to improved productivity. All these factors are propelling the growth of the market for workplace transformation.”

“Analysis of key manufacturers, including Accenture PLC, NTT Data Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Atos, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.), Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd, Citrix Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation, Wipro Ltd., Unisys Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Intel Corporation. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.”

“This report segments the global workplace transformation services market into type of services, which can be segmented into, enterprise mobility and telecom services, unified communication and collaboration services, workplace upgrade and migration services, asset management services, service desk, desktop virtualization, field services, application management services, workplace automation services and others. In terms of the size of the organization, the market can be segregated into, SMEs, and large enterprises. Based on verticals, the market can be fragmented into, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive, retail, transportation & logistics, media and entertainment, telecom and it, and others.”

Global Workplace Transformation Services Market Regional Insights:

North America held a significant position in the market and is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The US and Canada are some of the major economies driving growth of the market in this region. Several of the companies in North America are highly adopting the cloud-based technology with large-scale acceptance of digital workplace services by the enterprises. APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the Workplace Transformation market during the forecast period. Most of the companies in APAC are encouraging extensive adoption of BYOD and cloud-based technology with large-scale acceptance of digital workplace services by the enterprises. There are several factors driving the growth in APAC such as rapid economic development, globalization and foreign direct investment, increasing penetration of smartphone, and internet adoption in workforce.

