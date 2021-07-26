Deodorants Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Deodorants Market Share : Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global deodorants market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020 and expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Deodorant is a personal grooming product utilized for preventing or removing body odor. It reduces the odor originating from the bacterial breakdown and perspiration in armpits, feet, and other body parts. Deodorants consist of several fragrances, anti-microbial agents, and alcohol-based carriers to prevent bacterial breakdown and control sweat production. They are generally available in the form of sprays, aerosols, gels, roll-ons, and sticks, which are stored in plastic containers, cans, and hollow tubes. They are also used for reducing various skin-related issues, such as redness, itching, and skin rashes.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Deodorants Market Trends:

The escalating demand for personal grooming products, along with a significant rise in the female working population, are primarily augmenting market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of innovative fragrances and scented products, especially among millennials, is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of organic product variants added with activated charcoal, coconut oil, essential oils, floral extracts, etc., to attract a larger consumer base. Numerous other factors, including the increasing proliferation of e-commerce platforms, rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, and rapid urbanization across the globe, are anticipated to further drive the global market for deodorants in the coming years.

Global Deodorants Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adidas AG, Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co.), Beiersdorf AG (maxingvest ag), Cavinkare Private Limited, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Estée Lauder Companies, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, L’Oréal, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever Plc

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, distribution channel and packaging type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sprays

Roll-On

Creams

Gels

Wipes

Sticks

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

